Republican senators want to halt Trump impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators have taken an oath to ensure “impartial justice” as jurors in Donald Trump’s historic impeachment trial, but some Republican senators want to stop the proceedings. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. said he will force a vote on whether the impeachment trial of a former president is allowed under the Constitution. House Democratic prosecutors made the ceremonial walk across the Capitol late Monday to deliver the impeachment charge that Trump incited the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Republicans are also questioning whether Trump’s repeated demands to overturn Joe Biden’s election really amounted to incitement. The trial is to begin in two weeks.