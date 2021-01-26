Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashby 75, Rothsay 44
Buffalo 80, Moorhead 78
Chisago Lakes 57, Cambridge-Isanti 32
Cretin-Derham Hall 59, Stillwater 46
Detroit Lakes 80, Park Rapids 67
East Central 73, Isle 44
Eastview 74, Lakeville North 66
Eden Prairie 71, St. Michael-Albertville 44
Farmington 71, Apple Valley 59
Fergus Falls 82, St. Cloud Tech 58
Forest Lake 70, Irondale 49
Glencoe-Silver Lake 70, Watertown-Mayer 42
Goodhue 46, Pine Island 23
Hinckley-Finlayson 63, Onamia 41
International Falls 70, Greenway 67
Lakeview Christian Academy 84, Carlton 66
Mahnomen/Waubun 84, Bagley 49
Mankato East 74, Faribault 51
Maple Lake 43, Holdingford 39
Maple River 79, Bethlehem Academy 50
Minnetonka 63, Hopkins 61
Mountain Iron-Buhl 81, Hill City 45
New Prague 62, Holy Family Catholic 40
Pequot Lakes 74, Aitkin 38
Shakopee 68, Prior Lake 58
South Ridge 89, Wrenshall 38
South St. Paul 99, St. Thomas Academy 75
St. Francis 46, Princeton 38
Superior, Wis. 72, Proctor 40
Tartan 70, Hastings 42
Two Harbors 59, Cromwell 45
Wayzata 82, Edina 64
White Bear Lake 68, Roseville 34
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria 63, Brainerd 35
Becker 93, Big Lake 39
Breckenridge 42, Barnesville 36
Cambridge-Isanti 43, Chisago Lakes 36
Eagan 50, Burnsville 45
East Central 45, Isle 21
Eastview 41, Lakeville North 27
Forest Lake 68, Irondale 37
Hill-Murray 64, Mahtomedi 58
Lanesboro 34, Mabel-Canton 29
Minneapolis South 72, Minneapolis North 37
Minneapolis Washburn 64, Minneapolis Edison 23
Minneota 67, Lakeview 28
Montevideo 62, Melrose 46
New London-Spicer 52, Annandale 33
Orono 58, Mound Westonka 18
Parkers Prairie 64, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 40
Pine City 57, Braham 44
Rochester Lourdes 51, Byron 39
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 63, Yellow Medicine East 49
Simley 53, North St. Paul 22
St. Anthony 51, Richfield 42
St. Paul Central 63, St. Paul Harding 18
St. Paul Como Park 106, St. Paul Washington 8
Waconia 68, Hutchinson 58
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/