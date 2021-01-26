Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Iowa City Liberty High School 87, Cedar Falls 63
Meskwaki Settlement School 63, Collins-Maxwell 50
North Fayette Valley 51, South Winneshiek, Calmar 40
OA-BCIG 70, Ridge View 45
Pella Christian 74, Indianola 57
Pleasant Valley 26, Assumption, Davenport 24
South O’Brien, Paullina 55, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 44
Tri-Center, Neola 79, Audubon 43
West Lyon, Inwood 70, Sioux Center 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ankeny Centennial vs. Des Moines, Roosevelt, ccd.
Ar-We-Va, Westside vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard, ccd.
Atlantic vs. Shenandoah, ppd.
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City vs. LeMars, ppd.
Boone vs. Bondurant Farrar, ppd.
CAM, Anita vs. Glidden-Ralston, ppd.
Calamus-Wheatland vs. Bellevue Marquette Catholic, ppd.
Camanche vs. North Cedar, Stanwood, ppd.
Creston vs. Glenwood, ppd.
Denison-Schleswig vs. Harlan, ppd.
Des Moines Christian vs. Interstate 35,Truro, ppd.
Dike-New Hartford vs. Grundy Center, ppd.
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines vs. Ankeny, ppd.
Dubuque, Hempstead vs. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy, ppd.
Epworth, Western Dubuque vs. Cedar Rapids, Washington, ppd.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton vs. Red Oak, ppd.
Fremont Mills, Tabor vs. Clarinda Academy, ppd.
Grinnell vs. Dallas Center-Grimes, ppd.
Hinton vs. Akron-Westfield, ppd.
Janesville vs. Waterloo Christian School, ppd.
Johnston vs. Des Moines, East, ppd.
Keokuk vs. Fairfield, ppd.
Logan-Magnolia vs. Missouri Valley, ppd.
Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Panorama, Panora, ppd.
Mediapolis vs. Winfield-Mount Union, ppd.
Muscatine vs. Davenport, West, ppd.
Newton vs. Oskaloosa, ppd.
Nodaway Valley vs. Bedford, ppd.
North Tama, Traer vs. Colo-NESCO, ppd.
Northeast, Goose Lake vs. Anamosa, ccd.
Norwalk vs. Pella, ppd.
PCM, Monroe vs. Greene County, ccd.
Regina, Iowa City vs. Mid-Prairie, Wellman, ppd.
Roland-Story, Story City vs. East Marshall, LeGrand, ppd.
Sidney vs. Griswold, ppd.
Siouxland Community Christian vs. Homer, Neb., ppd.
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center vs. Central Decatur, Leon, ppd.
Stanton vs. East Mills, ppd.
Sumner-Fredericksburg vs. Aplington-Parkersburg, ppd.
Tri-County, Thornburg vs. Keota, ppd.
Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls vs. Baxter, ppd.
Wahlert, Dubuque vs. Linn-Mar, Marion, ppd.
Waterloo, East vs. Iowa City West, ppd.
Wayne, Corydon vs. East Union, Afton, ppd. to Jan 28th.
Woodbine vs. Boyer Valley, Dunlap, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Garrigan 60, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 51
Boyden-Hull 44, Rock Valley 27
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 66, Sheldon 52
Cherokee, Washington 52, Estherville Lincoln Central 42
Collins-Maxwell 66, Meskwaki Settlement School 30
Decorah 61, Charles City 37
Indianola 68, Pella Christian 43
Newell-Fonda 80, Emmetsburg 42
North Fayette Valley 52, South Winneshiek, Calmar 38
Osage 74, North Butler, Greene 35
Ridge View 68, OA-BCIG 59
Sibley-Ocheyedan 48, MOC-Floyd Valley 27
South O’Brien, Paullina 55, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 44
Southeast Valley 64, PAC-LM 57
Spirit Lake 77, Storm Lake 29
St. Mary’s, Remsen 57, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 45
St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 61, Ruthven-Ayrshire 27
Trinity Christian High School 39, Harris-Lake Park 17
Unity Christian 65, West Sioux 40
Waverly-Shell Rock 57, Forest City 37
West Fork, Sheffield 54, Central Springs 48
West Lyon, Inwood 54, Sioux Center 15
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ames vs. Des Moines, Lincoln, ppd.
Ankeny Centennial vs. Des Moines, Roosevelt, ppd.
Ar-We-Va, Westside vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard, ccd.
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City vs. LeMars, ppd.
Boone vs. Bondurant Farrar, ppd.
CAM, Anita vs. Glidden-Ralston, ppd.
Calamus-Wheatland vs. Bellevue Marquette Catholic, ppd.
Camanche vs. North Cedar, Stanwood, ppd.
Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Waterloo, West, ppd.
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy vs. Dubuque, Hempstead, ppd.
Cedar Rapids, Washington vs. Epworth, Western Dubuque, ppd.
Central Clinton, DeWitt vs. Davenport, North, ccd.
Davenport, West vs. Muscatine, ppd.
Denison-Schleswig vs. Harlan, ppd.
Des Moines Christian vs. Interstate 35,Truro, ppd.
Dike-New Hartford vs. Grundy Center, ppd.
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines vs. Ankeny, ppd.
Edgewood-Colesburg vs. North Linn, Troy Mills, ppd.
Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. vs. Lawton-Bronson, ppd.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton vs. Red Oak, ppd.
Grinnell vs. Dallas Center-Grimes, ppd.
Hinton vs. Akron-Westfield, ppd.
Iowa City West vs. Waterloo, East, ppd.
Iowa Falls-Alden vs. St. Edmond, Fort Dodge, ppd.
Janesville vs. Waterloo Christian School, ppd.
Linn-Mar, Marion vs. Wahlert, Dubuque, ppd.
Mediapolis vs. Winfield-Mount Union, ppd.
North Mahaska, New Sharon vs. Lynnville-Sully, ccd.
North Tama, Traer vs. Colo-NESCO, ppd.
Norwalk vs. Pella, ppd.
PCM, Monroe vs. Greene County, ccd.
Pleasant Valley vs. Assumption, Davenport, ccd.
Roland-Story, Story City vs. East Marshall, LeGrand, ppd.
Saint Ansgar vs. Nashua-Plainfield, ppd.
Saydel vs. South Hamilton, Jewell, ppd.
Shenandoah vs. Atlantic, ppd.
Sidney vs. Griswold, ppd.
Siouxland Community Christian vs. Homer, Neb., ppd.
South Hardin vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck, ppd.
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center vs. Central Decatur, Leon, ppd.
Southwest Valley vs. Lenox, ppd.
Stanton vs. East Mills, ppd.
Tripoli vs. Dunkerton, ppd.
Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls vs. Baxter, ppd.
Wapello vs. Lone Tree, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com