Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

10:07 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP HOCKEY=

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 6, St. Louis Park 1

Bloomington Jefferson 5, Chanhassen 2

Chaska 5, Bloomington Kennedy 2

Dodge County 3, Hopkins 2

Gentry 11, Providence Academy 0

Greenway 10, Ely 0

Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 2, International Falls 0

Hutchinson 4, Mound Westonka 3

LeSueur-Henderson/St. Peter/Tri-City United 6, La Crescent 1

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 6, Waconia 5

Mankato West 2, Albert Lea 1

Monticello 4, Pine City 1

New Ulm 4, Marshall 1

Northfield 7, Rochester Century 2

Park Rapids 2, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 1, OT

Red Lake Falls 4, Detroit Lakes 2

St. Cloud Hockey Co-op 3, Bemidji 2, OT

Thief River Falls 9, Lake of the Woods 0

Warroad 6, Roseau 3

Waseca 9, Fairmont 1

GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=

Andover 12, Armstrong/Cooper Coop 0

Bloomington Jefferson 5, Chanhassen 2

Burnsville 4, Farmington 2

Centennial 2, Rogers 0

East Ridge 2, South St. Paul 1

Eastview 5, Apple Valley 3

Eden Prairie 6, Buffalo 0, OT

Edina 6, Blake 3

Fairmont 9, Waseca 0

Lakeville South 3, Rosemount 0

Moorhead 8, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 0

Mound Westonka 7, Hutchinson 0

New Ulm 4, Marshall 1

Owatonna 11, Red Wing 1

Prior Lake 4, Eagan 1

Thief River Falls 3, West Fargo, N.D. 2, OT

Warroad 7, Roseau 1

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content