Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP HOCKEY=
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 6, St. Louis Park 1
Bloomington Jefferson 5, Chanhassen 2
Chaska 5, Bloomington Kennedy 2
Dodge County 3, Hopkins 2
Gentry 11, Providence Academy 0
Greenway 10, Ely 0
Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 2, International Falls 0
Hutchinson 4, Mound Westonka 3
LeSueur-Henderson/St. Peter/Tri-City United 6, La Crescent 1
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 6, Waconia 5
Mankato West 2, Albert Lea 1
Monticello 4, Pine City 1
New Ulm 4, Marshall 1
Northfield 7, Rochester Century 2
Park Rapids 2, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 1, OT
Red Lake Falls 4, Detroit Lakes 2
St. Cloud Hockey Co-op 3, Bemidji 2, OT
Thief River Falls 9, Lake of the Woods 0
Warroad 6, Roseau 3
Waseca 9, Fairmont 1
GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=
Andover 12, Armstrong/Cooper Coop 0
Bloomington Jefferson 5, Chanhassen 2
Burnsville 4, Farmington 2
Centennial 2, Rogers 0
East Ridge 2, South St. Paul 1
Eastview 5, Apple Valley 3
Eden Prairie 6, Buffalo 0, OT
Edina 6, Blake 3
Fairmont 9, Waseca 0
Lakeville South 3, Rosemount 0
Moorhead 8, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 0
Mound Westonka 7, Hutchinson 0
New Ulm 4, Marshall 1
Owatonna 11, Red Wing 1
Prior Lake 4, Eagan 1
Thief River Falls 3, West Fargo, N.D. 2, OT
Warroad 7, Roseau 1
