UK eyes traveler quarantine as virus toll passes 100,000

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s official death toll in the coronavirus pandemic has passed 100,000. The unwanted milestone was reached Tuesday as the government considered imposing hotel quarantines on international travelers to stop new virus variants reaching the country. The government says 100,162 people have died after testing positive for the virus.. The BBC reported that the government plans to make people arriving from most of southern Africa and South America, as well as Portugal, self-isolate in a hotel for 10 days at their own expense. Quarantine hotels have been used to limit virus transmissions in Australia, New Zealand, China, India and Singapore but the practice has not been widely adopted in Europe.