US consumer confidence rebounds in January

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence posted a gain in January, helped by a rise in expectations about the future. The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index increased to 89.3, a rebound from December when it had fallen to a reading of 87.1. The January strength came from a rise in the expectations index, which measures feelings about the future path of incomes, business and labor market conditions. The present situation index weakened further, likely reflecting concerns about the resurgence in Covid-19 cases.