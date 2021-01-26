Veteran activists campaign for Biden’s immigration reform

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Immigrant rights activists energized by a new Democratic administration and majorities on Capitol Hill are gearing up for a fresh political battle. A coalition of national advocacy groups on Monday announced a multimillion-dollar campaign to help push through President Joe Biden’s plan to open a citizenship pathway for up to 11 million people. The effort is a longshot. Immigration remains a third rail dividing Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. Efforts to shepherd immigration reform through Congress failed in 2007 and 2013. And although Democrats now account for 50 of 100 senators, the bill will need at least 60 votes to pass.