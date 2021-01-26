Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Fayette County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST

TODAY…

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE…In Wisconsin, Grant County. In Iowa, Clayton and

Fayette Counties.

* WHEN…Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&