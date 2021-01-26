Skip to Content

Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 12:00 PM CST

Updated
Last updated today at 1:49 am
1:35 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Grant

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Grant County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY…

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE…In Wisconsin, Grant County. In Iowa, Clayton and
Fayette Counties.

* WHEN…Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

wxowweather

More Stories

Skip to content