Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 12:00 PM CST

Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 12:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Grant County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY…
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE…In Wisconsin, Grant County. In Iowa, Clayton and
Fayette Counties.
* WHEN…Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&