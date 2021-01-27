AP source: Twins, SS Andrelton Simmons agree to $10.5M deal

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins and shortstop Andrelton Simmons have agreed to a $10.5 million, one-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement is subject to a physical exam.

Simmons is a four-time Gold Glove winner. The 31-year-old played the last five seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.

He spent his first four years in the majors with the Atlanta Braves.

Simmons is the most difficult active player in the major leagues to strike out. His career rate is one per 10.24 at-bats.