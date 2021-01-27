World shares mixed as focus turns to Federal Reserve meeting

Stocks are mixed in Europe and Asia as markets focus on the Federal Reserve policy meeting that ends Wednesday. Shares advanced in Paris and Tokyo but fell in London and Hong Kong. Investors are weighing solid corporate earnings results against growing concerns over the pandemic. Many large companies are reporting this week from all parts of the economy, including American Express, Johnson & Johnson, Apple and General Electric. On Tuesday, shares were mostly lower on Wall Street, with the benchmark S&P 500 losing 0.1%. The Fed is expected to keep its extremely supportive policy stance unchanged given the slow progress in vanquishing the pandemic.