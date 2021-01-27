Democrat floats Trump censure as conviction grows unlikely

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine says he’s discussing with colleagues whether a censure resolution to condemn former President Donald Trump for his role in the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol could be an alternative to impeachment, even as the Senate proceeds with a trial. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said the impeachment trial will move forward. But Kaine’s proposal is an acknowledgement that the Senate is unlikely to convict Trump of inciting the riot, a troubling prospect for many lawmakers who believe Trump must be held accountable in some way for the riot.