DWD seeks lawmakers’ support for 10-year system overhaul

MADISON (WKOW) — Officials from the Department of Workforce Development took questions from lawmakers Wednesday and also explained why the Evers administration insists on having the legislature take up the issue of updating the agency’s outdated processing system.

The Senate’s Committee on Economic and Workforce development heard from leaders at the Department of Workforce Development while also hearing testimony from people who’ve struggled while waiting months for a resolution to their unemployment claims.

Saundra Mendini outlined her case, applying in April but waiting eight months for payment as the case trickled through the adjudication process, a rejection, an appeal, and finally having her benefits awarded earlier this month.

“I had still not heard anything at the beginning of August,” Mendini said. “I was on the verge of losing my home. I had to, as a 54-year-old woman, ask my mom and dad help me with my mortgage payments so I would not lose my home.”

The Department of Workforce Development contracted with Google in October to help speed up the processing of claims. By late December, the agency announced it had cleared its backlog of claims waiting to be addressed.

However, the claims of a cleared backlog do not address how long people continue to wait once they’re in the adjudication process, let along how long it can take to appeal an initial ruling.

Still, DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek, said the Google partnership was improving the agency’s efforts; she noted as of last weekend, the agency reported having 3,400 adjudication issues still needed to be scheduled compared to more than 8,000 at the same time a year ago.

“We’ve got some short-term, what I would call Band-Aid fixes on our current system we can implement,” Pechacek said. “But none of that replaces the need for a full-blown modern overhaul.”

Overhauling the entire system

Addressing the entire overhaul of the DWD unemployment processing system has been a challenge previous Democratic and Republican administrations have failed to conquer.

During a presentation outlined the issues with the system Wednesday, DWD officials pointed to the COBOL programming system it has still used since the 1970s. It’s a problem the agency has pointed to since the spring.

While Gov. Tony Evers called for a special session this month to approve a $5 million investment to begin the overhaul, Pechacek noted the overall project would cost close to $100 million and take a full decade to implement.

“It’s going to be a multi-year, a 10-year project, so it would be difficult without that commitment from stakeholders and the legislature to start a 10-year project without knowing this is something everyone will support going forward,” Pechacek said.

Republican lawmakers have told the Evers administration it can use at least one existing fund to find the $5 million without getting the legislature’s approval.

DWD officials said they’re aware of a single unemployment fund that has that much money available but said their are questions about whether it’s appropriate to use that account to address the processing system.

Lawmakers declined to act during the special session this month; the Republican-led Joint Finance Committee has said it can work with Evers to begin the process. DWD officials said Wednesday they’d prefer actual legislation that commits to the full rebuild.

Other hurdles for claimants

Madison-based labor lawyer Victor Forberger noted there were additional challenges the legislature has not addressed during the pandemic to remove obstacles placed during the Walker administration that made fewer people eligible for unemployment relief.

Forberger highlighted the 2013 law that made people who received Social Security Disability (SSDI) payments ineligible for state unemployment benefits.

“This state is allowing employers to lay off disabled workers who cannot then collect unemployment benefits,” Forberger said.

Forberger said the result was another subset of people, who even if they finally got through the crowded system, learned they were not allowed to receive any payment.

“This system was designed to be incredibly difficult to use, incredibly hard to use, and to mostly deny claims,” Forberger said. “Then the pandemic struck.”