Facebook Q4 results soar; Zuckerberg hits Apple over privacy

Facebook capped a tumultuous 2020 with soaring earnings in the year’s final quarter. But the company faces uncertainty in 2021, including an upcoming privacy update by Apple that could limit Facebook’s ability to target ads. During an earnings call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg accused Apple of favoring its self-interest with the move. Facebook also said its revenue in the latter half of the year could face significant pressure Because revenue grew so quickly in the second half of 2020, the social network could have trouble keeping up that pace. Facebook’s user base and revenue boomed, helped by a shift to digital advertising amid the pandemic.