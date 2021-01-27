Former teacher extradited from Israel lands in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A former Israeli teacher has arrived in the Australian city of Melbourne where she faces charges of child sex abuse. Israeli authorities on Monday extradited Malka Leifer after a six-year legal battle that had strained relations between the two governments and antagonized Australia’s Jewish community. The 54-year-old Leifer faces 74 charges of child sex abuse in Australia. She maintains her innocence. Media reported that she flew through airports in Frankfurt, Germany, and Singapore before arriving in Melbourne on Wednesday.She was taken into 14 days quarantine and will appear in a Melbourne court on Thursday via video.