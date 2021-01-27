GOP tested anew by Georgia congresswoman’s Facebook activity

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans have a Marjorie Taylor Greene problem — again. Before she joined Congress this month, Greene supported Facebook posts that advocated violence against leading Democrats and the FBI. While some Republicans are now condemning the activity, it’s hardly a surprise. Facebook posts surfaced last year showing she’d expressed racist, anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim views. Top Republicans denounced her at the time. But the opposition faded when she won a seat in Congress. The GOP has largely embraced Greene lately, making it harder to distance from her now, especially when many of her views were already well known.