Gundersen Health System says vaccination appointments full, working to create more

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Gundersen Health System said their vaccination appointments are currently full but they are working to create more opportunities for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

They made the announcement in a statement Wednesday morning. It said that while they are eager to vaccinate patients, it depends on the supply they receive.

The statement added that they continue to follow guidelines to vaccinate those at highest risk first.

When people are eligible to schedule a vaccination appointment, they'll either receive a message through Gundersen's MyChart patient portal or receive a letter in the mail. The statement suggested that the fastest way to schedule an appointment is through the patient portal.

Patients who are eligible for an appointment and haven't done so should monitor Gundersen's website, social media platforms, and local media.

They remind people that they aren't able to make appointments until they're eligible.

The statement said Gundersen plans to provide appointment updates every Monday on their website and social media platforms.

It concluded that if any patient can get the vaccine somewhere other than Gundersen, they should accept it.