Iowa governor expects increased vaccine allocation

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says the federal government is promising states a 17% increase in vaccine doses starting next week, potentially boosting the number of shots available amid frustration that eligible people have been unable to get vaccinated. Reynolds says officials in President Joe Biden’s administration promised governors in a call Tuesday that the federal government would increase state allocations to accelerate the national vaccination program. The increased federal supply would raise Iowa’s weekly doses of the Moderna vaccine to 25,800 a week beginning Feb. 8 and will be in addition to the current 19,500 dose allocation of Pfizer vaccine. Iowa on Wednesday reported eight additional deaths, raising the total to 4,500.