Rochester, Minn. (KTTC) — Only 1,000 people will get to try the limited-edition Candy Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.

Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese is made with mac & cheese, and it includes a candy flavor packet to turn the noodles pink and “add hints of sweet candy flavor,” according to a news release from the Kraft Heinz company.

If you would like to test your luck to be 1 of 1,000 winners of a box, sign up here: Entry Form.