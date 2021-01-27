local doctors say most people with COVID 19 will not have cardiac issues

(WXOW) - Whether you are symptomatic or a-symptomatic or tested positive for COVID and have recovered, medical professionals report there are no apparent records of the virus causing heart issues in the future.

Leslie Cooper, a Cardiologist with Mayo Clinic Health System, states that the vast majority of people with COVID-19 will not have cardiac issues.

The CDC reports that they actively learn more about the whole range of short- and long-term health effects associated with COVID-19.

"The biggest message I want people to take home is that most people do not have myocarditis," Cooper said. "If you are someone who has had imaging or medical evidence of myocarditis, it's important to be cared for by a medical professional team that understands the disease and particularly SARS COV2. Overall, the recovery is good for most people."

Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle (myocardium). Myocarditis can affect your heart muscle and heart's electrical system, reducing your heart's ability to pump and causing rapid or abnormal heart rhythms (arrhythmias).

