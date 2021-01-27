Lock and Dam 4 dewatered in order to undergo rehabilitative work

ALMA, Wis. (WXOW) - Every 15-20 years, the locks and dams on the Mississippi River require rehabilitative work in order to maintain them for use.

In order to perform maintenance, the lock must be drained of all its water first.

Lock and Dam 4, located in Alma, Wisconsin, was built in the late 1930s. It is part of the St. Paul District, which maintains 13 locks and dams from Minneapolis to Guttenberg, Iowa. Lock and Dam 4 was last dewatered in 2001 which means now it is time to perform maintenance on it again.

They've been doing the work since it closed on December 7, 2020. Their goal is to get everything done before it is needed again come springtime. The maintenance process began by dewatering the chamber which took three full days to do.

"What that basically entails is we place bulkheads on the upstream side and the downstream side to block the flow of water into the chamber, and then we pump it down," said Jim Rand, lock and dam chief, St. Paul District.

The project costs $4.4 million dollars. 49 crew members are focusing on a number of different repairs.

"The concrete repairs, over time we get tow boat damage on the lock walls where they rub and we get the free stall effect so we do a lot of concrete work, we blast and paint our miter gates, give them a fresh coat of paint, we replace the bubbler system that prevents ice from getting in the lock chamber and the gate recess," said Rand.

Rand explained that the climate makes repairs like this less of an inconvenience in the waterway.

"One of the benefits we have up here in our climate is that we are shut down from December to March basically for the winter conditions, so that affords us about a three month opportunity to come in and get this done with no impacts to our customers," said Rand.

Chris Stai, chief of maintenance repairs section for the St. Paul District, said they are very fortunate for the "off-season" time in order to make necessary changes.

"Our locks close to navigation due to the river freezing and it gives us the perfect opportunity to dewater the chambers and do the maintenance," said Stai. "By doing so, we eliminate a lot of down time in the summer during navigation so we can keep the industry moving and all the commodities flowing."

Rand said it is crucial to keep up with the maintenance of these locks because of how much traffic they see throughout the year.

"The Mississsippi River is kind of like a third coast line to the United States. This lock specifically passes on average about ten million tons of commodities through it," said Rand. "So it is very important and vital to the benefit of the nation to keep these operating as much as we can, 24/7 when we have the time."

Lock and Dam 4 is expected to finished with repairs and be up and running by March 9.