Man fleeing troopers hits car, killing mother, 2 young kids

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee say a mother and her two young children were killed when a man who was fleeing state troopers slammed into their car with his truck in a city intersection. Cookeville police say 24-year-old Amanda Chatman and her 3- and 4-year-old kids were pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday. Twenty-five-year-old Michael Don Shepherd of Pegram has been charged with vehicular homicide and evading arrest. It couldn’t be determined immediately if Shepherd has an attorney to speak for him.