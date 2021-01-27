Maryland Episcopal church commits $500,000 to reparations

A historic Episcopal church in Baltimore has committed to setting aside $100,000 to reparations, an initiative that will contribute to local racial justice causes. Memorial Episcopal Church also pledged to contribute an additional $400,000 for reparations and justice over five years. The funds will come from its endowment and its operating budget. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, a smaller congregation in Annapolis, has pledged to contribute at least $785 from its operating budget. Both are responding to the Episcopal Diocese of Maryland, which has asked churches to add to a new $1million “seed fund for reparations.”