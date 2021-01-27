MiEnergy issues peak alert for SE MN and NE IA

RUSHFORD, Minn. (WXOW) - MiEnergy Cooperative is asking its customers to conserve energy this afternoon into the evening.

They've issued a Peak Alert for what they said was due to high demand for energy on the regional grid.

The alert runs from 5 p.m to 8 p.m. MiEnergy asks that people shift electricity use to 8 p.m. or later.

The cooperative serves nearly 19,000 members in northeastern Iowa and southeastern Minnesota. Their coverage area includes most of Fillmore, Houston, and Winona Counties in Minnesota and Chickasaw, Howard, and Winneshiek counties in Iowa.