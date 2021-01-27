‘Miller time’ is up; American Family Field sign lifted at Brewers ballpark

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — Wednesday marked the end of an era for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Crews took down the Miller Park signs at the team’s stadium.

The park will now be known as American Family Field.

The first sign with the new name was put in place on the tower you can see as you drive by on I-94.

Jones Sign Company out of the Green Bay area built the new displays.

“It’s a Wisconsin icon stadium for everybody,” said Ralph Hein, the operations manager at Jones Sign. “To be a Wisconsin company here and out of Green Bay and actually doing the project is huge for us. I mean, that is, it’s an honor.”

American Family Insurance has the naming rights to the park for 15 years.

Crews will be installing more new signs over the next few weeks.