Oklahoma seeking to return $2M worth of anti-malaria drug

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma is attempting to return $2 million worth of an anti-malaria drug once touted by former President Donald Trump as an effective treatment for the coronavirus. A spokesman for Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter confirmed Wednesday that Hunter is attempting to negotiate the return of the drug. Oklahoma acquired 1.2 million pills in April from California-based FFF Enterprises. A company spokeswoman didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment. The drug has since been shown to have little or no effect on severe cases of COVID-19. A former state health official chalked up Oklahoma’s purchase to “the fog of war.”