Tanzania’s president expresses doubts about COVID vaccines

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tanzania’s president is openly expressing doubt about COVID-19 vaccines and accusing people who were vaccinated outside the East African nation of bringing new infections into the country. President John Magufuli offered no evidence to support his doubts. He has been widely criticized for declaring the coronavirus defeated in Tanzania. The country hasn’t updated its number of confirmed infections since the middle of last year: 509. But now other authorities in the country, including the Catholic church, appear to be pushing back as parts of the African continent see a strong second surge in virus infections.