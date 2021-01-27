US B-52 bomber again flies over Mideast amid Iran tensions

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. military says it has again flown a B-52 bomber over the Middle East “to deter potential aggression” amid tensions with Iran. The B-52 flew nonstop from Louisiana’s Barksdale Air Force Base into the region on Wednesday. Flight-tracking data showed the plane went over both the Persian Gulf and Saudi Arabia. The U.S. military’s Central Command later published images of the bomber flying alongside Royal Saudi Air Force F-15s. It did not mentioning Iran in its statement but the Central Command said the flight was meant to “showcase the U.S. commitment to regional security.”