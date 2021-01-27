Very cold night ahead

Coldest night of the week…

Highs today reached into the teens to lower 20s, and it’s a good bet that lows tonight in some areas will get below zero. The coldest lows will be in Jackson and Monroe counties in the cold favored locations. Some bog areas will drop to at least -10 degrees.

Slow warming trend into the weekend…

After the cold overnight readings afternoon highs will begin to rebound as southerly winds kick in. A storm system will begin to push in for the weekend, and some advance clouds will roll in for Thursday night and Friday.

Winter storm system coming…

The weekend forecast will sport a possible snowy system starting late Saturday. Saturday will have a slight chance of afternoon snow, but the chance for Saturday night into early Sunday will be increasing. It’s too early to tell about specific amounts, so we will monitor the storm as it approaches. Tune into News 19 tonight for more early details on the storm system.

Temperature outlook…

Highs tomorrow will be in the 20s, but by Saturday afternoon expect readings in the upper 20s to lower 30s in the region. Slightly warmer temperatures are possible early next week.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden