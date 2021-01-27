Skip to Content

Wednesday’s Scores

9:32 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Berlin 67, Greendale 49

Dominican 77, Shoreland Lutheran 73

Fort Atkinson 52, Jefferson 34

Franklin 74, Milwaukee Lutheran 61

Homestead 79, Cedarburg 69

Kettle Moraine 76, Oregon 48

Martin Luther 72, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 68

Racine St. Catherine’s 56, Racine Lutheran 34

Slinger 53, Port Washington 38

St. Marys Springs 75, Lomira 57

The Prairie School 66, Catholic Central 30

Westosha Central 76, Union Grove 52

Whitefish Bay 60, West Bend West 35

Whitnall 61, Greenfield 59

Williams Bay Faith Christian 74, Johnson Creek 72

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brookfield Central 56, Sun Prairie 53

Brown Deer 50, Cudahy 47

Catholic Central 39, The Prairie School 33

Cedarburg 53, Homestead 47

Deerfield 40, Palmyra-Eagle 39

Grafton 41, Nicolet 25

Greenfield 64, Whitnall 60

Janesville Craig 73, Monona Grove 62

Martin Luther 56, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 39

New Berlin Eisenhower 69, Greendale 39

Oak Creek 71, Kenosha Tremper 38

Pewaukee 74, West Allis Central 37

Racine Lutheran 77, Racine St. Catherine’s 40

Sheboygan Area Luth. 56, Stockbridge 39

South Milwaukee 54, Milwaukee Lutheran 24

Union Grove 54, Westosha Central 43

University School of Milwaukee 45, Brookfield Academy 41

Waterford 61, Wilmot Union 47

Wauwatosa West 58, West Bend East 49

Winneconne 63, Campbellsport 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Young Coggs Prep vs. Milwaukee Bradley Tech, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

