Wisconsin National Guard helps provide COVID-19 testing across the state

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW)- Members of the Wisconsin National Guard plan to continue to assist with COVID-19 testing at community sites across the state.

The guard efforts help support the Wisconsin Department of Health Service’s goal to expand COVID-19 testing throughout the state.

Teams, which are tailored to meet the needs of specific communities, are dispatched to assist at various sites. Once guard members collect a sample, testing kits are then sent to a lab for analysis.

According to officials, individuals can expect to receive their results by email or phone within three to seven days following testing. Since April 2020, National Guard teams have collected over one million COVID-19 tests throughout Wisconsin.

In addition to community-based sites, Guard members have also established mobile testing sites at various facilities, including correctional facilities, health clinics, institutional facilities, private businesses, and senior-living facilities.

Individuals wishing to be tested at a Wisconsin National Guard community testing site are encouraged to register in advance using the Dynamics Testing and Registration Application (DTRA) program, otherwise known as COVID Connect.

The Guard notes community members can also be tested at various county sites, which are usually open on a regularly scheduled basis. Individuals seeking a test at these sites are advised to contact their local health department for more information. Details on specific county testing options include:

La Crosse:

Testing is available February 1, 8, and 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Health and Human Services, located at 300 4th Street North.

The County Highway Shop, located at 301 Carlson Road, offers testing from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. every Saturday through February 30.

Testing is provided at the WisDOT SW Region Office, located at 3550 Mormon Coulee Road, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each Friday through February 19.

Holmen High School, located off of 1001 McHugh Road, offers testing every Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. through February 17.

Crawford:

Testing is open at the Prairie du Chien community testing site, located at 201 South Michigan Street, on February 2 and March 2 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Grant County Fair Grand Stand, located at 916 East Elm Street, hosts testing each Tuesday through February 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Testing is available at the Vosseteig Funeral Home, located off of 325 Sunset Ridge Avenue, on February 16 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Jackson:

The Jackson County Health Department, located at 421 City Road, provides testing from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each Wednesday through February 17.

The Northwest Wisconsin Regional site, located off of 501 Fillmore Avenue, is scheduled to host testing events January 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and January 30 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Vernon:

The Old County Highway Shop, located at 602 North Main Street, hosts drive through testing February 9 and February 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Monroe:

Testing is available at the Monroe County Highway Department, located at 1721 Winnebago Avenue, on February 4, February 18, and March 4.

Trempealeau:

Testing is available at the Trempealeau County Health Care Center Annex, located at 23062 Whitehall Road, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on January 29.

The Pepin County Highway Shop, located at 312 10th Avenue East, is scheduled to host testing on January 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For further information on these testing sites and more, visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.