With quarantines almost over, tennis set to start Down Under

A coronavirus-enforced quarantine period is coming to end for the world’s elite tennis players. That will mean most will go from two of the quietest weeks of their lives in Australia to three of the busiest. It was a controversial start to the government-mandated quarantine ahead of the Australian Open. Some players complained bitterly after being forced into hard lockdown because passengers on their charter flights to Melbourne tested positive for the virus. A letter from Novak Djokovic to tournament officials seeking leniency for those players sparked a public backlash. The 14-day quarantine for most players will end late this week.