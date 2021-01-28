Atmospheric river storm drenches California, snow piles high

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An atmospheric river storm is pumping drenching rains into the heart of California as blizzard conditions bury the Sierra Nevada in snow. The storm aimed like a massive firehose at the central coast, where rainfall Thursday is nearing 14 inches in San Luis Obispo County. Across the state in the Eastern Sierra, the Mammoth Mountain ski resort is reporting more than 7 feet of new snow on its summit, and blizzard warnings persist along both sides of the California-Nevada border. The storm is expected to begin dropping down into Southern California, bringing threats of debris flows, mudslides and flash floods to areas near wildfire burn scars.