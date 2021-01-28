California bishops fighting 2019 clergy sex abuse law

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Most California Roman Catholic bishops are asking a judge to throw out a 2019 law that allowed accusers of clergy sexual abuse to sue even if they were molested decades ago. Motions filed this month in southern and northern superior courts ask judges to rule Assembly Bill 2018 unconstitutional. California is among at least 15 states that have extended the window for people to sue institutions over long-ago abuse. Attorney John Manley, who’s handled some of them, calls the California church challenge “morally reprehensible and hypocritical.” The California church already has paid more than $1 billion to settle previous claims.