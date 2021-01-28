Charlotte trio supports homeless people during pandemic

In North Carolina’s largest city, Magena Morris, Tyler Bone and Nic White are on a mission to help homeless people, a population that has grown during the pandemic and economic downturn. Once a month they bring racks loaded with clothes into Charlotte’s largest homeless encampment and invite residents to shop their free store. The idea behind the racks is to give residents of “tent city” the feeling of browsing a normal store and spare them having to dig through piles of secondhand apparel. Through donations collected in drop-boxes and online, they’re providing not just clothes but much-needed goods from batteries to books.