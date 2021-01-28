Garden Terrace Apartments wins the national Audrey Nelson award

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse, in partnership with Impact Seven, Inc., a non-profit affordable housing developer, is proud to announce that the National Community Development Association (NCDA) has selected the Garden Terrace apartment project as a winner of the 2021 Audrey Nelson award. They are one of six cities that received this national recognition. The award recognizes outstanding community development projects and programs across the country.

Completed in 2019 and fully leased in 2020, Garden Terrace is a 50-unit apartment building on La Crosse’s northside. Raised out of the flood plain, it includes 15 units of permanent supportive housing units for veterans who have experienced homelessness and a community center and greenhouse, with shared space with the Hunger Task Force’s Kane Street Community Garden.

Caroline Gregerson, the Community Development Administrator for the City of La Crosse, said this project was a long time coming.

Gregerson explained from the beginning of 2016. The project faced several challenges. These challenges included obtaining all the necessary financing for complex building designs, construction challenges due to the land being in the 100-year flood plain. The City of La Crosse supported the project with $775,000 in HUD Community Development Block Grant, $136,000 in Tax Increment Financing, and a $40,000 grant through the Floodplain Relief Program. The HUD VASH vouchers also added additional complexity to the project.

“The city nominated this project because it is a perfect example to show how when tons of community partners come together, we can build more than just an apartment building but to build a community,” said Gregerson.



Ilse Bellmonte, the Community Manager for Garden Terrace, said Garden Terrace helps those who cannot afford high rent.

“A good majority of people live paycheck to paycheck,” Bellmonte said. “Many cannot afford market-rate rent every month and still be able to put food on the table and take care of their home.”

The city is pleased to announce that Garden Terrace is partnered with the Tomah VA Medical Center, as they provide case management services to the veterans at Garden Terrace.

