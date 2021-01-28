How many variants of the coronavirus are there?

Many variants of the coronavirus are circulating around the world, but scientists are primarily concerned about three. It’s not unusual for viruses to mutate as they infect people and make copies of themselves. But monitoring variants is important since they could change the way people are infected. Vaccines and treatments could also be less effective on them. A variant first discovered in the United Kingdom seems to spread more easily. Variants first detected in South Africa and in Brazil also appear more contagious. Data so far suggests current vaccines should still protect against these variants, though their effectiveness could be slightly diminished.