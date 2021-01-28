India invites investors to help develop manufacturing hub

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s prime minister has invited foreign investors to take advantage of the country’s $26 billion incentive-linked program and help the country become a manufacturing hub. Prime Minister Narendra Modi says India will need an investment of $ 4.5 trillion by 2040 to develop its vast infrastructure. Modi on Thursday spoke on the virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum. He identified electric mobility, clean energy, oil and gas pipeline, airports and mobile manufacturing as some of the area which can be attractive to foreign investors. He said India offered a big market and business-friendly environment.