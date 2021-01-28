James Goldston stepping down as top ABC News executive

NEW YORK (AP) — James Goldston says he is stepping down after seven years as ABC News president. Under his leadership, the network’s two flagship news programs, “World News Tonight” and “Good Morning America,” are ratings leaders. ABC has also launched a new ‘ABC News Live’ online product and purchased the FiveThirtyEight blog. Goldston said he always assumed that after the just-completed election cycle it would be time for a change. Peter Rice, Goldston’s supervisor at ABC parent Walt Disney Co., says he is naming a five-person executive team to oversee operations after Goldston leaves at the end of March as he searches for a new leader.