Chippewa Falls, Wis. (WXOW) Joe Reuter scored 44 points, including making 5 out of 7 three-point attempts as Chippewa Falls beat Tomah 79-77 Thursday night.

Tomah received some terrific contributions from Dustin Derousseau, who scored 24 points, and Carson Lindauer, who scored 22 points.

Chippewa Falls outscored Tomah 52-44 in the second half.