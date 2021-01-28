Kenny Chesney group helps install artificial reef in Florida

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Country music superstar Kenny Chesney’s No Shoes Reefs organization is helping to have an artificial reef installed off of Florida’s Atlantic Coast. The organization and other marine groups donated and installed 13 reef balls on the ocean floor off of Delray Beach in Palm Beach County. Each of the 7-foot-by-6-foot reef balls were dropped earlier this month in the Delray Dredge Hole. The reef is located about a half-mile off the coast of Delray Beach. It will make up a 32-acre underwater reef park known as No Shoes Reef 4. The reef will provide educational opportunities for students.