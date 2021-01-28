Minnesota reports 1,335 more COVID-19 cases, 16 additional deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its update on Thursday that another 1,335 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Thirteen cases were reported in Houston County, MDH said. Winona County saw 12 more and Fillmore County had ten new cases.

Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 458,633 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 35,873 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 19,581 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

MDH also reported 47,000 COVID-19 tests in Thursday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 6,467,868. The Department said about 3,233,070 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

The Department said 442,600 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

Health officials also reported in Thursday's update that 16 more people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota. Twelve of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 6,140 people have died from COVID-19 in the state, MDH said. The Department said 3,900 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

According to the state's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, 320,347 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Minnesota. This includes 85,217 people who have completed the two-dose vaccine series.

MDH also said a total of 24,126 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 5,015 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.