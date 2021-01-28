NJ officers suspended over alleged attack at women’s prison

CLINTON, N.J. (AP) — Dozens of corrections officers at New Jersey’s only women’s prison have been placed on paid leave following allegations that staff brutally beat and sexually assaulted inmates there. One woman told NJ.com that officers at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility handcuffed her and others, before punching, kicking, stripping and dragging her to a shower, after which she says an unidentified male officer got on top of her and groped and sexually assaulted her. The allegations led lawmakers on Thursday to calls for investigations and the firing of the state’s top correctional official.