Quiet weather to end the workweek

Temperatures are falling off this morning, especially where clear skies continue. Cloud cover hugs the Minnesota and Wisconsin border. Under the cloud, cover temperatures have stopped in the single digits, while under clear skies temperatures are below zero.

Sunshine and clouds will mix throughout the day, similar to yesterday. Highs will be slightly warmer as the high pressure moves out and southerly winds tap into the region. Highs will range in the mid-20s.

Friday will continue the calm and quiet weather. However, there will be less sun with an active pattern setting up to the west. Even under the cloud cover, highs will be seasonal in the upper 20s.

Saturday’s pattern ramps up first with strong winds. Then with winds from the southeast, it will usher temperatures to the 30s. But strong winds will then knock down the feel like temperatures to the teens and twenties.

Saturday night into Sunday morning, a snow chance will edge near the region. The question this morning will be the track of the low pressure. The track of the low pressure will tell us if we’re looking at lower or higher snowfall totals. This system will continue to be tracked through the next 48 hours.

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett