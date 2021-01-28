Retired Tomah teacher reflects on 35th anniversary of Challenger explosion

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Thursday is NASA's annual Day of Remembrance, commemorating space missions that ended in tragedy. It coincides with the 35th anniversary of the Challenger shuttle explosion.

On January 28, 1986, the shuttle broke apart 73 seconds into flight off the coast of Florida. All seven crew members onboard were killed, including Christa McAuliffe who would have been the first teacher in space.

Larry Scheckel, a retired Tomah High School physics teacher and Deke Slayton Museum board member, was a finalist in the Teacher in Space Project. Out of 304 applicants in Wisconsin, he was one of the two people in the state selected to go to Washington, D.C. in the summer of 1985. He spent about a week of training with the other finalists, including McAuliffe.

"I think back to 35 years ago. It was a very tragic event. To lose a teacher in space like that was tragic, but also very memorable for a lot of people," said Scheckel. He continued, "Of the 7 astronauts [on the Challenger shuttle], they had 11 children under teenage years. To me, the biggest tragedy was losing those parents. You never get them back."

Scheckel said the idea of space travel may be growing in popularity due to recent events like the SpaceX launch last year and the all-female spacewalk in 2019.