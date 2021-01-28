State Senate to consider COVID-19 relief bill

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin state Senate will consider a new draft of a COVID-19 relief bill passed by the Assembly earlier this week.

The bill has bounced back and forth between the Republican-controlled Assembly and Senate in recent weeks as the two bodies try to compromise on what COVID-19 relief should look like.

Gov. Tony Evers had said he would sign a bill a version of the bill passed by the Senate last week. But the new version passed by the Assembly includes a set of amendments that may not get the support of the Senate or governor.

The amendments include language that would bar employers from requiring their employees to get the vaccine, prevent local health officials from closing places of worship during the pandemic and would allow dentists to administer the vaccine.

The bill also would give the Legislature oversight of how the governor spends any future money coming from the federal government.

The governor has not said if he will sign the bill passed by the Assembly.