Sun pillar lights up the sky

As the sun climbed over the bluff tops this morning the sunlight created a column light straight up in the air. This is called a light or sun pillar!

Sun pillars are created due to the sunlight reflecting off tiny, tiny ice crystals. These ice crystals are associated with high-level clouds in the atmosphere. Sun pillars are most often seen at sunrise and sunset.

Light pillars can be created due to any type of light reflecting through ice crystals in the atmosphere. Many times this can be seen on foggy nights with street lights.