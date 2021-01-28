Skip to Content

Sun pillar lights up the sky

Summer Heather Niemeier-La Crescent
Summer Heather Niemeier in La Crescent
Krystal Iverson-Tomah
Krystal Iverson in Tomah
Alisha Kelly-Lansing Iowa
Alisha Kelly in Lansing Iowa
Carey Myers
Carey Myers
Kristi Berg Gudmundson - Bratsberg, MN
Kristi Berg Gudmundson in Bratsberg, MN
Connie Marie Ackerson
Connie Marie Ackerson in La Crescent
Trishia Abnet
Trishia Abnet
Laurie Zabel - Brice Prairie
Laurie Zabel - Brice Prairie

As the sun climbed over the bluff tops this morning the sunlight created a column light straight up in the air. This is called a light or sun pillar!

Sun pillars are created due to the sunlight reflecting off tiny, tiny ice crystals. These ice crystals are associated with high-level clouds in the atmosphere. Sun pillars are most often seen at sunrise and sunset.

Light pillars can be created due to any type of light reflecting through ice crystals in the atmosphere. Many times this can be seen on foggy nights with street lights.

Alyssa Triplett

