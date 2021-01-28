Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

10:16 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 82, Milaca 45

Alexandria 72, Sauk Rapids-Rice 59

Andover 80, Coon Rapids 66

Annandale 64, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 40

Becker 68, Cambridge-Isanti 54

Blake 74, Mounds Park Academy 36

Bloomington Jefferson 66, Bloomington Kennedy 50

Brainerd 67, Rocori 56

Breckenridge 75, Hawley 43

Cass Lake-Bena 58, Win-E-Mac 42

Central Minnesota Christian 65, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 51

Champlin Park 73, Anoka 37

Chaska 61, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 51

Chisholm 70, Lakeview Christian Academy 64

Cristo Rey Jesuit 74, Concordia Academy 55

Detroit Lakes 71, Crosby-Ironton 70

East Central 69, Pine City 51

Grand Rapids 46, Duluth Marshall 42

Kaleidoscope Charter 74, Ogilvie 62

Kenyon-Wanamingo 77, Math and Science Academy 49

Lac qui Parle Valley 75, Canby 28

Lakeview 60, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 40

Legacy Christian 77, Spectrum 60

Litchfield 50, Glencoe-Silver Lake 47

Mabel-Canton 49, Schaeffer Academy 43

Mahnomen/Waubun 91, Ada-Borup 49

Maple Grove 60, Rogers 52

Marshall 59, Luverne 42

Minneapolis Edison 62, Minneapolis Washburn 56

Mora 70, Pierz 42

Nashwauk-Keewatin 67, Virginia 54

Nevis 82, Pine River-Backus 51

Osakis 65, St. John’s Prep 23

Park Center 70, Osseo 48

Paynesville 74, Holdingford 30

Pelican Rapids 71, NCEUH 40

Randolph 51, Spring Grove 46

Red Lake 82, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 49

Red Lake County 80, Clearbrook-Gonvick 49

Robbinsdale Armstrong 72, Centennial 53

Robbinsdale Cooper 76, Minneapolis Southwest 47

Rush City 63, Isle 37

Spring Lake Park 82, Elk River 41

Springfield 69, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 57

St. Croix Prep 81, Providence Academy 61

St. Francis 58, Chisago Lakes 50

St. Paul Highland Park 72, St. Paul Washington 59

Stewartville 97, Rochester Lourdes 54

Totino-Grace 87, Blaine 53

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 63, Dawson-Boyd 41

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 62, Alden-Conger 36

Warroad 70, Crookston 36

Willmar 67, St. Cloud Tech 53

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 55, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 46

Austin 81, Northfield 76

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 64, Holdingford 48

Belle Plaine 89, Tri-City United 56

Blaine 82, Totino-Grace 59

Bloomington Jefferson 60, Bloomington Kennedy 52

Blue Earth Area 34, Fairmont 31

Canby 48, Renville County West 42

Carlton 44, McGregor 30

Centennial 66, Robbinsdale Armstrong 54

Central Minnesota Christian 53, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 49

Chisholm 99, Littlefork-Big Falls 61

Cromwell 62, Floodwood 28

Crookston 52, East Grand Forks 24

Elk River 70, Spring Lake Park 46

Esko 77, Barnum 19

Glencoe-Silver Lake 59, Litchfield 50

Hastings 44, Simley 38

Henning 53, Menahga 47

Houston 69, Lanesboro 37

Hutchinson 66, Mound Westonka 31

Kelliher/Northome 61, Bigfork 57

Kimball 53, Eden Valley-Watkins 45

Kingsland 53, Southland 46

Lac qui Parle Valley 61, Dawson-Boyd 10

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 74, Martin County West 50

LeRoy-Ostrander 62, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 15

LeSueur-Henderson 52, Sibley East 43

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 44, Onamia 33

MACCRAY 71, Yellow Medicine East 43

Mabel-Canton 54, Schaeffer Academy 21

Maple Grove 55, Rogers 43

Mayer-Lutheran 73, Norwood-Young America 54

Moorhead 64, Fargo North, N.D. 36

NCEUH 59, Climax/Fisher 33

New London-Spicer 76, Dassel-Cokato 27

Park Center 76, Osseo 57

Park Christian 61, Win-E-Mac 43

Providence Academy 68, St. Croix Prep 23

Red Lake Falls 54, Red Lake County 44

Red Rock Central 52, Adrian 38

Royalton 51, Maple Lake 45

South Ridge 61, Moose Lake/Willow River 56

St. Clair 66, AC/GE 40

St. Paul Harding 78, St. Paul Como Park 73, OT

Stephen-Argyle 70, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 42

Superior, Wis. 71, Hermantown 59

Waseca 74, New Ulm 27

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

