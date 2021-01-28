Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 82, Milaca 45
Alexandria 72, Sauk Rapids-Rice 59
Andover 80, Coon Rapids 66
Annandale 64, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 40
Becker 68, Cambridge-Isanti 54
Blake 74, Mounds Park Academy 36
Bloomington Jefferson 66, Bloomington Kennedy 50
Brainerd 67, Rocori 56
Breckenridge 75, Hawley 43
Cass Lake-Bena 58, Win-E-Mac 42
Central Minnesota Christian 65, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 51
Champlin Park 73, Anoka 37
Chaska 61, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 51
Chisholm 70, Lakeview Christian Academy 64
Cristo Rey Jesuit 74, Concordia Academy 55
Detroit Lakes 71, Crosby-Ironton 70
East Central 69, Pine City 51
Grand Rapids 46, Duluth Marshall 42
Kaleidoscope Charter 74, Ogilvie 62
Kenyon-Wanamingo 77, Math and Science Academy 49
Lac qui Parle Valley 75, Canby 28
Lakeview 60, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 40
Legacy Christian 77, Spectrum 60
Litchfield 50, Glencoe-Silver Lake 47
Mabel-Canton 49, Schaeffer Academy 43
Mahnomen/Waubun 91, Ada-Borup 49
Maple Grove 60, Rogers 52
Marshall 59, Luverne 42
Minneapolis Edison 62, Minneapolis Washburn 56
Mora 70, Pierz 42
Nashwauk-Keewatin 67, Virginia 54
Nevis 82, Pine River-Backus 51
Osakis 65, St. John’s Prep 23
Park Center 70, Osseo 48
Paynesville 74, Holdingford 30
Pelican Rapids 71, NCEUH 40
Randolph 51, Spring Grove 46
Red Lake 82, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 49
Red Lake County 80, Clearbrook-Gonvick 49
Robbinsdale Armstrong 72, Centennial 53
Robbinsdale Cooper 76, Minneapolis Southwest 47
Rush City 63, Isle 37
Spring Lake Park 82, Elk River 41
Springfield 69, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 57
St. Croix Prep 81, Providence Academy 61
St. Francis 58, Chisago Lakes 50
St. Paul Highland Park 72, St. Paul Washington 59
Stewartville 97, Rochester Lourdes 54
Totino-Grace 87, Blaine 53
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 63, Dawson-Boyd 41
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 62, Alden-Conger 36
Warroad 70, Crookston 36
Willmar 67, St. Cloud Tech 53
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annandale 55, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 46
Austin 81, Northfield 76
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 64, Holdingford 48
Belle Plaine 89, Tri-City United 56
Blaine 82, Totino-Grace 59
Bloomington Jefferson 60, Bloomington Kennedy 52
Blue Earth Area 34, Fairmont 31
Canby 48, Renville County West 42
Carlton 44, McGregor 30
Centennial 66, Robbinsdale Armstrong 54
Central Minnesota Christian 53, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 49
Chisholm 99, Littlefork-Big Falls 61
Cromwell 62, Floodwood 28
Crookston 52, East Grand Forks 24
Elk River 70, Spring Lake Park 46
Esko 77, Barnum 19
Glencoe-Silver Lake 59, Litchfield 50
Hastings 44, Simley 38
Henning 53, Menahga 47
Houston 69, Lanesboro 37
Hutchinson 66, Mound Westonka 31
Kelliher/Northome 61, Bigfork 57
Kimball 53, Eden Valley-Watkins 45
Kingsland 53, Southland 46
Lac qui Parle Valley 61, Dawson-Boyd 10
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 74, Martin County West 50
LeRoy-Ostrander 62, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 15
LeSueur-Henderson 52, Sibley East 43
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 44, Onamia 33
MACCRAY 71, Yellow Medicine East 43
Mabel-Canton 54, Schaeffer Academy 21
Maple Grove 55, Rogers 43
Mayer-Lutheran 73, Norwood-Young America 54
Moorhead 64, Fargo North, N.D. 36
NCEUH 59, Climax/Fisher 33
New London-Spicer 76, Dassel-Cokato 27
Park Center 76, Osseo 57
Park Christian 61, Win-E-Mac 43
Providence Academy 68, St. Croix Prep 23
Red Lake Falls 54, Red Lake County 44
Red Rock Central 52, Adrian 38
Royalton 51, Maple Lake 45
South Ridge 61, Moose Lake/Willow River 56
St. Clair 66, AC/GE 40
St. Paul Harding 78, St. Paul Como Park 73, OT
Stephen-Argyle 70, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 42
Superior, Wis. 71, Hermantown 59
Waseca 74, New Ulm 27
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/