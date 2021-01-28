Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP HOCKEY=
Albert Lea 4, Red Wing 0
Alexandria 5, St. Cloud Hockey 4
Andover 9, Champlin Park 1
Anoka 8, Coon Rapids 2
Blake 2, St. Michael-Albertville 1
Cretin-Derham Hall 5, East Ridge 2
Detroit Lakes 3, Wadena-Deer Creek 2
Duluth Marshall 5, Moose Lake Area 1
Eastview 3, Apple Valley 1
Eden Prairie 5, Buffalo 1
Fargo Davies, N.D. 3, Moorhead 2
Faribault 8, Austin 1
Forest Lake 4, Park (Cottage Grove) 0
Grand Rapids 3, Duluth East 0
Hastings 6, New Prague 3
Holy Family Catholic 3, Delano 2
Kittson County Central 7, Lake of the Woods 0
Lakeville South 2, Rosemount 1
Little Falls 6, Willmar 0
Mankato West 4, Winona 0
New Ulm 15, Fairmont 0
Osseo 5, Armstrong/Cooper 4
Owatonna 4, Northfield 2
Prior Lake 9, Eagan 1
Rochester Mayo 4, Rochester John Marshall 0
Rogers 14, Spring Lake Park 4
St. Paul Academy 4, St. Paul Johnson 3
St. Thomas Academy 11, South St. Paul 0
Stillwater 5, White Bear Lake 4
Thief River Falls 8, Crookston 3
Wayzata 5, Minnetonka 3
GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=
Albert Lea 4, Red Wing 0
Austin 3, Rochester Mayo 2
Blaine 2, Armstrong/Cooper 0
Brainerd/Little Falls Co-op 5, Bemidji 1
Crookston 3, West Fargo, N.D. 2
Eveleth-Gilbert 6, International Falls 2
Grand Rapids/Greenway 6, Hibbing/Chisholm 0
Holy Angels 3, Bloomington Jefferson 1
Hutchinson 4, Waconia 0
Mankato West 4, Winona 0
Northfield 3, Owatonna 2
Proctor/Hermantown 14, Superior, Wis. 0
___
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/