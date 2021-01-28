UK opens formal investigation of Facebook’s Giphy takeover

LONDON (AP) — The U.K.’s competition watchdog has launched a formal investigation into Facebook’s purchase of Giphy over concerns it will stifle competition for animated images. The Competition and Markets Authority said Thursday the investigation’s first stage has a deadline of March 25 to decide whether to trigger to a more in-depth probe. The watchdog started examining the deal last year, shortly after Facebook announced its plan to acquire Giphy in a deal reportedly worth $400 million. Giphy’s library of short looping videos, or GIFs, is a popular tool for internet users sending messages or posting on social media. Facebook said it will fully cooperate with investigation. F